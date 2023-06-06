fbpx

Type to search

Crypto

US Regulator Sues Coinbase, Day After Filing Against Binance

June 6, 2023

The Securities and Exchange Commission says Coinbase has operated as an unregistered broker, evading disclosure requirements meant to protect investors


A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Coinbase logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A representation of a cryptocurrency is seen in front of Coinbase logo in this illustration taken on March 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

 

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Coinbase Inc, the largest US crypto asset trading platform, accusing it of illegally operating without having first registered with the regulator – just a day after it sued Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said Coinbase has since at least 2019 operated as an unregistered broker by handling cryptocurrency transactions, evading the disclosure requirements meant to protect investors.

 

Also on AF: Nikkei Extends Record Run, Hang Seng Dips on China Recovery

 

The SEC also said Coinbase operated as an unregistered broker through Coinbase Prime, which routes orders to Coinbase’s platform and other platforms, and Coinbase Wallet, which lets investors access liquidity outside Coinbase’s platform.

“Coinbase’s alleged failures deprive investors of critical protections, including rulebooks that prevent fraud and manipulation, proper disclosure, safeguards against conflicts of interest, and routine inspection,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler tweeted.

Shares of Coinbase fell 15.9% in premarket trading aftr the lawsuit was filed. Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SEC sued Coinbase in Manhattan federal court, one day after the regulator sued Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder Changpeng Zhao.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

SEC Case Against Binance And Zhao Spurs $800m in Outflows

Global Watchdog Unveils Regulatory System For Crypto Sector

Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase to Stop Operations in Japan

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Binance Controlled Bank Accounts of ‘Independent’ US Crypto Arm
Binance Controlled Bank Accounts of ‘Independent’ US Crypto Arm
Binance Makes Another Bid For Singapore Licence Amid US Probe
Binance Makes Another Bid For Singapore Licence Amid US Probe
Binance Stablecoin Chalks up $6bn of Outflows After Crackdown
Binance Stablecoin Chalks up $6bn of Outflows After Crackdown
Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase to Stop Operations in Japan
Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase to Stop Operations in Japan
logo

Crypto

SEC Case Against Binance And Zhao Spurs $800m in Outflows
SEC Case Against Binance And Zhao Spurs $800m in Outflows
Jim Pollard 06 Jun 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com