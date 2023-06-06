US Regulator Sues Coinbase, Day After Filing Against Binance

The Securities and Exchange Commission says Coinbase has operated as an unregistered broker, evading disclosure requirements meant to protect investors

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Coinbase Inc, the largest US crypto asset trading platform, accusing it of illegally operating without having first registered with the regulator – just a day after it sued Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said Coinbase has since at least 2019 operated as an unregistered broker by handling cryptocurrency transactions, evading the disclosure requirements meant to protect investors.

Also on AF: Nikkei Extends Record Run, Hang Seng Dips on China Recovery

The SEC also said Coinbase operated as an unregistered broker through Coinbase Prime, which routes orders to Coinbase’s platform and other platforms, and Coinbase Wallet, which lets investors access liquidity outside Coinbase’s platform.

“Coinbase’s alleged failures deprive investors of critical protections, including rulebooks that prevent fraud and manipulation, proper disclosure, safeguards against conflicts of interest, and routine inspection,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler tweeted.

Shares of Coinbase fell 15.9% in premarket trading aftr the lawsuit was filed. Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SEC sued Coinbase in Manhattan federal court, one day after the regulator sued Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder Changpeng Zhao.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

SEC Case Against Binance And Zhao Spurs $800m in Outflows

Global Watchdog Unveils Regulatory System For Crypto Sector

Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase to Stop Operations in Japan