fbpx

Type to search

Telecom

Apple Eyes First Vietnam Online Store in Emerging Markets Push

May 12, 2023

The iPhone-maker did not say when it plans to open physical stores in the country of 100 million people, but online stores often precede the opening of retail stores


apple store logo in paris
The move is part of Apple’s drive to double down on emerging markets to boost growth amid slowing sales in China. Photo: Reuters

 

US smartphone giant Apple said on Friday it would open its first online store in Vietnam next week.

“We’re proud to be expanding in Vietnam,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail.

The move is part of the iPhone-maker’s drive to double down on emerging markets to boost growth amid slowing sales in China.

 

Also on AF: Apple Bets on India’s Middle Class in Hunt for Future Markets

 

The company did not say when it plans to open physical stores in Vietnam, which has a population of 100 million people. But online stores often precede the opening of retail stores.

The opening on May 18 comes just weeks after the Cupertino, California-based company opened its first Apple stores in India’s Mumbai and Delhi. It first launched an online store in India in 2020.

Apple already sells products in Vietnam via licensed vendors and has multiple suppliers that assemble its gadgets in the country for export.

CEO Tim Cook is betting that emerging markets will provide more opportunities for growth for Apple, with younger populations and relatively few iPhones.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Apple MacBook Manufacturer Quanta to Build Vietnam Factory

India Expects Apple to Triple Investment After Cook-Modi Meet

Apple in Negotiations to Manufacture MacBooks in Thailand

AirPods Maker ‘Pressured to Exit China’ – Apple Insider

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Apple Bets on India’s Middle Class in Hunt for Future Markets
Apple Bets on India’s Middle Class in Hunt for Future Markets
Vietnam, India Ramp up US Exports as China Share Falls – Caixin
Vietnam, India Ramp up US Exports as China Share Falls – Caixin
India Expects Apple to Triple Investment After Cook-Modi Meet
India Expects Apple to Triple Investment After Cook-Modi Meet
‘Fanboys’ Queue Up as Apple Opens First India Store in Mumbai
‘Fanboys’ Queue Up as Apple Opens First India Store in Mumbai
logo

Telecom

Cisco to Start Making Network and Internet Equipment in India
Cisco to Start Making Network and Internet Equipment in India
Jim Pollard 10 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com