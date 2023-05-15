fbpx

Apple Supplier Foxconn to Spend $500m on Plants in India

May 15, 2023

The investment in factories that will make AirPods for Apple is expected to create many thousands of jobs in southern Telegana state


Foxconn will invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana, a top state official said on Monday.
Telegana state's IT minister said the investment will create 25,000 jobs in the first phase. Photo: Reuters.

 

Foxconn, a Taiwanese supplier for Apple, will invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana, the state’s IT minister said on Monday.

The investment will create 25,000 jobs in the first phase, KT Rama Rao said in a tweet.

The news follows a report in March that Foxconn had won an order to make AirPods for Apple and planned to build a factory in India to manufacture the products.

Apple has been shifting production away from China, where Covid restrictions, which were finally scrapped in December, disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices.

The tech company is also looking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Foxconn in late March received approval from the Karnataka government for a $968 million investment in the state.

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Eyeing Top Dollar, China Consulting Firms Tested Beijing's Limits
Nikkei, Hang Seng Rise on Hope for US Debt Ceiling Talks
Lawsuit Says China Officials Had Access to TikTok's US Data - CNN
Shadow of Thailand's Military Hangs Over Latest Election Win
Tesla, Samsung Chiefs in High-Tech Team-Up Talks
