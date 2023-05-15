Apple Supplier Foxconn to Spend $500m on Plants in India

The investment in factories that will make AirPods for Apple is expected to create many thousands of jobs in southern Telegana state

Foxconn, a Taiwanese supplier for Apple, will invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana, the state’s IT minister said on Monday.

The investment will create 25,000 jobs in the first phase, KT Rama Rao said in a tweet.

The news follows a report in March that Foxconn had won an order to make AirPods for Apple and planned to build a factory in India to manufacture the products.

Apple has been shifting production away from China, where Covid restrictions, which were finally scrapped in December, disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices.

The tech company is also looking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Foxconn in late March received approval from the Karnataka government for a $968 million investment in the state.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

