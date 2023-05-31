fbpx

Baidu’s $145m AI Start-Ups Fund, Ernie Bot Apps Contest

May 31, 2023

The tech giant will also launch a competition for developers to build applications off its Ernie bot in the race to catch up with Microsoft’s ChatGPT


Men interact with a Baidu AI robot near the company logo at its headquarters in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s search giant Baidu Inc is setting up a 1 billion yuan ($145 million) venture capital fund for start-ups working on artificial intelligence applications.

The company will also launch a competition for developers to build applications off its ERNIE large language model (LLM) or integrate the model into their existing products, it said on Wednesday.

Chinese tech companies have raced to release their own LLMs following the dramatic success of ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot released by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

 

Almost 80 organisations in China have launched their own LLMs since 2020, with releases this year slightly exceeding those of the United States, a report showed this week.

In March, Baidu unveiled Ernie Bot, its own AI-powered LLM. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd was among the other Chinese companies that followed quickly.

In response to the surge of LLMs, China published draft regulations in April on the use of generative AI.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O'Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

