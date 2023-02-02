fbpx

Electric Vehicles

Buffett-Backed Berkshire Sells $45 Million Shares in BYD

February 2, 2023

The investment company has gradually reduced its holding in the rapidly expanding Chinese EV-maker by more than a third


BYD atto
Warren Buffett-backed Berkshire started selling its BYD shares in late August. Photo: BYD

 

Warren Buffett-backed Berkshire Hathaway sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$351.81 million ($44.85 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in the Chinese EV-maker’s issued H-shares to 12.9% on January 27. That was down from 13.04%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed on Thursday.

Berkshire has gradually reduced its holding in the rapidly expanding company by more than a third.

 

Also on AF: China’s BYD Launches Its Charge For The Top in Japan

 

The investment company started selling the automaker’s shares in late August. That was the first time Buffett’s company trimmed its stake in 14 years.

Buffett’s company acquired 225 million BYD shares in 2008, giving it a 7.73% stake, equal to the 20.49% stake in H shares, according to BYD’s annual report.

BYD was the world’s largest plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles maker in 2022, with a total of 1.86 million cars sold, growing faster than Tesla.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

BYD Sees Profits Supercharged as EV Sales Surge in 2022

China NEV sales grow 96.3%, BYD deliveries up 152.5% – Nikkei

BYD Has Most EV Tech Patents of China Carmakers – Nikkei

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Reveals $4bn Stake in TSMC

 

Tesla to Ramp Up Shanghai Output As Price Cuts Fuel Demand
China’s BYD Launches Its Charge For The Top in Japan
BYD Sees Profits Supercharged as EV Sales Surge in 2022
China’s BYD in Talks to Buy Ford Motor Plant in Germany - WSJ
Electric Vehicles

Xpeng Secures Key Permit to Launch ‘Flying Car’ – TechCrunch
