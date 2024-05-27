fbpx

China’s Third Chip Fund Gets $47 Billion to Boost Output

May 27, 2024

China’s third state fund to boost chip production was set up on Friday with registered capital totalling 344 billion yuan ($47.5 billion)


A stock image showing a chip with China's flag on it
The US and China are engaged in fierce rivalry for tech supremacy and a key focus has been production of computer chips. Image: Freepik; edited by Aarushi Agrawal.

 

China has set up a third state-backed investment fund to boost the country’s production of semiconductors.

The fund, set up last week, has registered capital totalling 344 billion yuan ($47.5 billion), according to a filing with a state companies registry.

President Xi Jinping has stressed the need for China to achieve self-sufficiency in semiconductors. That need has increased after the US has imposed a series of export control measures over the last couple of years, citing fears that Beijing could use advanced chips to boost its military capabilities.

 

ALSO SEE: Musk Wants a ‘GigaComputer’ For xAI ChatBot: The Information

 

The third phase of the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund was officially established last Friday (May 24) and registered under the Beijing Municipal Administration for Market Regulation, according to the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, a government-run credit information agency.

The third phase will be the largest of the three funds launched by the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, known as the “Big Fund”.

China’s finance ministry is the biggest shareholder with a 17% stake and paid-in capital of 60 billion yuan, according to Tianyancha, a Chinese companies information database company. China Development Bank Capital is the second-largest shareholder with a 10.5% stake.

The Ministry of Finance didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment

Some 17 other entities are listed as investors, including five major Chinese banks: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, and Bank of Communications, with each contributing around 6% of the total capital.

Reuters reported in September that China would launch the third phase of the Big Fund.

The first phase of the fund was established in 2014 with registered capital of 138.7 billion yuan, and the second phase followed in 2019 with 204 billion yuan.

The Big Fund has provided financing to China’s two biggest chip foundries, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, and Hua Hong Semiconductor, as well as to Yangtze Memory Technologies, a maker of flash memory and a number of smaller companies and funds.

One of the major area the third phase of the fund will will focus on is equipment for chip manufacturing. Also, the Big Fund is considering hiring at least two institutions to invest the capital from the third phase.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Applied Materials in Hot Water For Gear Sent to China Chipmaker

Nvidia Chip Prices Take a Hit in Duel With China’s Huawei

TSMC Sees ‘Golden Age’, With AI Fuelling 10% Chip Growth

US May Deny China, Russia Access to Advanced AI Models

US Set to Double Tariffs on Chinese Semiconductors in 2025 – TH

China’s SMIC May Have Breached US Curbs With Huawei Chip

US Targets China’s Top Chip Plant Over Huawei Mate 60 Pro Coup

SMIC, Huawei Big Winners as China Ramps Up Chip Funding

China’s Big Fund Bumps Up Investments in Chip Supply Chains

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

