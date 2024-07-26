fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Chinese Firms Trying to Cut Indonesian Nickel Smelter Stakes

July 26, 2024

Indonesia has been negotiating a critical mineral deal with the US so its nickel can be recognised for EV tax cuts; that means Chinese firms need to reduce their holdings


Hot slag flows from trucks at a dumping site at a nickel processing plant operated by PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako (Reuters file image).

 

Chinese companies have been moving to reduce their stakes in Indonesian nickel smelters in a bid to make their products eligible for US electric vehicle tax credits.

Chinese companies such as Tshingshan Holding Group, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Lygend Resources and Technology are key players in the Indonesian nickel sector. They have been in talks with potential investors to cut their shareholdings to under 25% of local entities, an Indonesian official said on Friday.

Under the US Inflation Reduction Act, to be eligible for an electric vehicle (EV) tax cut, materials for an EV or batteries must be supplied by firms with not more than 25% ownership by a “foreign entity of concern”. That condition applies to companies from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

 

ALSO SEE: BYD Sales Boom in Southeast Asia While Tesla Growth Slows

 

Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of nickel, has been negotiating a critical mineral deal with Washington so that its nickel can be included in the supply chain recognised by the IRA.

But the Southeast Asian nation’s nickel industry is now dominated by Chinese companies like Tshingshan Holding, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Lygend Resources and Technology.

So, the Chinese companies have been approaching Indonesian and South Korean firms for potential partnerships in high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plants under construction and those in the planning stage, Septian Hario Seto, a Deputy Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs said on Friday.

HPAL is a method for producing nickel material used in EV batteries from nickel ore.

The intention is to reduce the Chinese companies’ stakes and be eligible for the tax credits in the US market, said Seto, who oversees the mining sector at the coordinating ministry, adding Indonesian companies are also seeking majority shares in such projects.

“The Chinese company will act as the technology provider, the Indonesian investors as the ones to provide the nickel ore and the Korean investors would be the off-takers,” he said.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that Indonesia’s government and industry are structuring new investment deals with Chinese companies as minority shareholders.

Seto said the efforts are business-to-business, with no government intervention.

During a visit to Jakarta last week, US official Jose Fernandez said both countries’ negotiations on the critical mineral agreement were progressing positively but he did not share details on a timeline.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Indonesia’s First EV Battery Plant Launched by Hyundai, LGES

Indonesia, China to Cut Nickel Output as EV Metal Loses Sheen

Indonesia Looks to Boost its EV industry With New Incentives

Indonesian Exports Could Hit $280bn as Nickel Shipments Rise

Indonesia Will Launch $2-Billion EV Fund With China’s CATL

Indonesia’s Vale, China Firm Sign $2bn Nickel Plant Deal

Hyundai Launches Plant to Make Indonesia’s First Electric Vehicle

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Typhoon Pounds China's Fujian After Lashing Taiwan, Manila
Typhoon Pounds China's Fujian After Lashing Taiwan, Manila
China to Use Bonds to Pay For Consumer Trade-in Scheme
China to Use Bonds to Pay For Consumer Trade-in Scheme
Trump To Headline Crypto Summit as Republicans Chase Votes
Trump To Headline Crypto Summit as Republicans Chase Votes
China Tells Taiwanese 'Don’t Worry' About Execution Threat
China Tells Taiwanese 'Don’t Worry' About Execution Threat
logo

Southeast Asia

Thai Task Force to Help Stop Arms Funding For Myanmar Military
Thai Task Force to Help Stop Arms Funding For Myanmar Military
Jim Pollard 25 Jul 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com