fbpx

Type to search

North Asia

Inflation Indicators in Japan Drop Below 2% in April

May 28, 2024

Economic data from April heightens uncertainty on the timing of the Bank of Japan’s next interest rate hike


People walk in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo (Reuters file photo).

 

Key indictors of inflation fell below the Bank of Japan’s 2% target in April for the first time in over a year and a half, data showed on Tuesday.

The news heightens uncertainty on the timing of the BOJ’s next interest rate hike.

 

ALSO SEE: As Indian Polls Near End, Investors Prepare For All Outcomes

 

The weighted median inflation rate, among the three indicators closely watched as a gauge on whether price rises are broadening, rose 1.1% in April from a year earlier after a 1.3% gain in March, the data showed.

The trimmed mean index, which excludes the upper and lower tails of the price change distribution, rose 1.8% in April from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month’s 2.2%.

A third index that measures the inflation rate with the highest density in the distribution also rose 1.6% in April, slowing from the previous month’s 1.9% gain, it showed.

The BOJ ended eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its radical monetary stimulus in March on the view that sustained achievement of its 2% inflation target has come into sight.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has said the central bank will raise interest rates from current near-zero levels if underlying inflation accelerates toward 2% as it currently projects.

The data cast doubt on the BOJ’s view that price rises are broadening beyond those driven by rising raw material costs, and likely to be sustained backed by robust domestic demand.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Japan Will Prop Up Yen Until Freefall Risk Fades: Ex-BoJ Chief

China, Japan, India Economies Held Back by ‘Xenophobia’: Biden

Japan, Korea, US Agree Forex Cooperation As Yen, Won Dive

China’s Yuan Leapfrogs Yen in Global Payments Rankings – FT

Yen, Inflation Stresses ‘Could Force BoJ to Tighten This Year’

Japan’s Nikkei Jumps, While Yen Stabilizes After Official Warning

Japan Silent on Yen Intervention as Currency’s Slide Continues

Bank of Japan Ends Negative Rates, as Ueda Normalises Policy

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Musk’s xAI Valued at $24 Billion After New Funding Push
Musk’s xAI Valued at $24 Billion After New Funding Push
China Evergrande EV Unit Stocks Turbocharged by Liquidator Deal
China Evergrande EV Unit Stocks Turbocharged by Liquidator Deal
As Indian Polls Near End, Investors Prepare For All Outcomes
As Indian Polls Near End, Investors Prepare For All Outcomes
Beckham to be Brand Ambassador as AliExpress Goes Global
Beckham to be Brand Ambassador as AliExpress Goes Global
logo

North Asia

China Unveils Video of Simulated Invasion of Taiwan
China Unveils Video of Simulated Invasion of Taiwan
Jim Pollard 27 May 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com