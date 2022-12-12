Japan Wholesale Inflation Levels Out as Commodity Prices Ease

Food, petroleum and coal goods prices were all up in November from a year earlier, as were chemical goods and metal scrap prices, but at a slower rate

Japan’s wholesale inflation flatlined in November sparking hopes that prices in the world’s third biggest economy might have peaked.

Wholesale prices rose 9.3% from a year earlier last month, data showed on Monday, a rate of increase that was almost unchanged from October.

It was the 21st consecutive month to show an annual rise in wholesale prices.

And while food and energy costs continued to rise, the data may offer some relief for Japan’s economy, which relies almost entirely on imports for fuel and raw material.

The rise in the corporate goods price index, which measures prices that companies charge each other for goods and services, exceeded market forecasts for an 8.9% gain but was slightly below the revised 9.4% annual increase seen in October. The index, at 118.5, reached its highest ever level.

Also on AF: China’s Xi Urges Gulf Nations to do Energy Deals in Yuan

The yen-based import price index in November was 28.2% higher than a year earlier, slowing sharply from October’s revised annual surge of 42.3%, according to the Bank of Japan (BOJ) data. The currency has rebounded from multi-decade lows, moderating rises in import costs.

“Companies were passing on rising raw material costs for a broad range of goods. But some goods saw the impact of recent easing of global commodity prices,” a BOJ official told a briefing.

Petroleum and coal goods prices were up 0.5% in November from a year earlier, slowing from a revised 2.8% gain in October, the data showed.

Chemical goods and metal scrap prices also saw moderating price gains, reflecting weakening demand from China, it showed.

Global commodity prices and the weakness of the yen, which boosts the cost of imports, have been pushing up Japan’s wholesale and consumer inflation – a trend that policymakers worry could hurt Japan’s fragile economic recovery.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Japan’s Kishida Refuses to Change Policy with Central Bank

Japan Threw Record $42.8bn at Propping up Yen in October