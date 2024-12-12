Kraken Crypto Exchange Operator Hit With $5m Fine in Australia

An Australian court has ordered Bit Trade, the local operator of a Kraken crypto exchange, to pay a large fine for unlawfully issuing a credit facility to more than 1,100 customers.
The country’s corporate watchdog said on Thursday the Federal Court had ordered the Kraken exchange operator to pay an A$8 million ($5.1 million) fine.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) initiated civil proceedings last year against Bit Trade, which operates the Kraken exchange in Australia, for failing to comply with rules for its margin trading product.
ALSO SEE: Taiwanese Officials in US For Talks With Trump’s Team: Sources
ASIC said that Bit Trade failed to determine the right customers for the margin trading product, resulting in losses of more than $5 million.
“Bit Trade issued its margin extension product to over 1,100 Australians who were charged fees and interest of more than US$7 million without considering if the product was appropriate for them,” ASIC said in a statement.
Bit Trade’s product allowed for margin extensions, a form of credit or loan, to be made and repaid in either digital assets like bitcoin or national currencies such as US dollars.
The company was disappointed with the outcome of the case, a Kraken spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
“We believe these rulings significantly hamper growth in the Australian economy. We look forward to engaging constructively with policymakers and regulators as these rules are developed.”
In August, the federal court found that the product was a credit facility, as it offered margin extensions in national currencies, which requires a mandatory public document – called target market determinations – setting out which class of consumer would be best suited for the product.
The penalty marks the first instance against an entity for failing to have a target market determination, the regulator said.
- Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard
ALSO SEE:
Trump’s Crypto-Friendly SEC Chief Helps Bitcoin Top $100,000
Crypto Sector Eager for Policy Overhaul After Trump’s Big Win
Bitcoin Surges Close to $90,000 on Trump Boost – Reuters
SE Asia Crime Networks Rely on Telegram, Crypto, UN Says
Weak ASEAN Nations ‘at Risk of Evolving Into Scamming States’
‘US to Sanction Prominent Cambodians Tied to Scam Centres’
FTX Fraudster Ellison Jailed, Ordered to Pay $11 Billion – BBC
Scamming Compounds in SE Asia Stole $64 Billion in 2023: Report
Jailed Crypto Boss Zhao to be Free by Sept With Over $33 Billion
FTX Crypto Fraudster Bankman-Fried Jailed For 25 Years
Binance Resignation, $50m Fine Seen as ‘Good Outcome’ For CZ