Micron Says China Operations Normal Despite Government Review

The Cyberspace Administration of China said it would conduct a security review of Micron’s products sold in the country

Micron Technology on Monday said that its business operations in China are normal while it is cooperating with a Chinese government cyber-security review of its products.

“Micron’s product shipments, engineering, manufacturing, sales and other functions are operating as normal,” the company said in a statement.

Last week, the Cyberspace Administration of China said it would conduct a security review of Micron’s products sold in the country. Micron derives around 10% of its revenue from China.

The move comes amid a deepening rift between the United States and China over chip technology that has left companies caught in the crossfire.

Micron is the only US-based player in the global market for memory chips and is building a new $15 billion factory in upstate New York.

Chinese companies have also been working to break into the memory market, but the US last year restricted export of chipmaking tools to the country.

The Biden Administration has imposed a series of export controls on chipmaking technology to China for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China’s military.

The US has also blacklisted a number of China’s largest chip firms, including Micron rival YMTC, China’s leading maker of storage chips.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

