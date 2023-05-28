US Says ‘Won’t Tolerate’ China’s ‘Coercive’ Micron Chip Ban

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the US “firmly opposes” the ban and that it is working closely with allies to address such “coercion”

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Saturday the United States “won’t tolerate” China’s ban on purchases of chips made by Micron Technology.

These “target a single US company without any basis in fact, and we see it as plain and simple economic coercion and we won’t tolerate it, nor do we think it will be successful,” Raimondo told a news conference after a meeting of trade ministers in the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) talks.

Raimondo added the US “firmly opposes” China’s actions against Micron and it is working closely with allies to address such “coercion.”

Also on AF: China Says it Will Strengthen Chip Ties With South Korea

Earlier this month, China’s cyberspace regulator blocked operators of key infrastructure from buying chips from Micron, saying it had failed its network security review.

The move came a day after leaders of the G7 industrial democracies agreed to new initiatives to push back against economic coercion by China – a decision noted by Raimondo.

“As we said at the G7 and as we have said consistently, we are closely engaging with partners addressing this specific challenge and all challenges related to China’s non-market practices.”

Raimondo also raised the Micron issue in a meeting on Thursday with China’s Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao.

Micron, the biggest US memory chip maker, generated around 11% of its revenue from sales in mainland China in the last fiscal year.

The company forecast a hit to revenue in the low-single to high-single digit percentage due to the ban by China.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

Also read: