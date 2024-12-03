Vietnamese Tycoon ‘Must Repay Billions to Avoid Execution’

Truong My Lan lost her appeal against the death sentence for a $12bn bank fraud, but she could save her life if she returns most of the embezzled assets

Vietnamese property tycoon Truong My Lan lost her appeal on Tuesday against the death sentence imposed on her for a massive multi-billion-dollar bank fraud.

Lawyers for Lan, who founded the real-estate development company, had asked the court for a more lenient ruling, but judges said that Lan’s crimes – embezzling $12 billion from Saigon Commercial Bank – caused serious consequences for tens of thousands of people, who lost their savings.

Lan could save her life, however, if she returns the bulk of the embezzled assets, according to state media outlets, which said she faces a scramble to repay billions of dollars. If she can do that, her punishment could be reduced to life in prison.

Lan, the chairwoman of developer Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, was sentenced to death in April for her role in what was Vietnam’s biggest known financial fraud case.

The High People’s Court in southern Ho Chi Minh City determined there was no basis to reduce Lan’s death sentence, reported online newspaper VnExpress.

If Lan is able to return three-quarters of the money embezzled while on death row, it is possible the sentence could be commuted to life imprisonment, the report said.

She is one of the most famous business executives and state officials jailed in the communist country’s lengthy anti-graft campaign known as “Blazing Furnace”.

“The consequences Lan caused are unprecedented in the history of litigation and the amount of money embezzled is unprecedentedly large and unrecoverable,” the prosecution was quoted as saying at the appeal hearing by state-run online newspaper VietnamNet.

“The defendant’s actions have affected many aspects of society, the financial market, the economy,” it said.

State media cited Lan’s lawyer as saying she had many mitigating circumstances, including “having admitted guilt, showing remorse and paying back part of the amount of money embezzled”, but prosecutors said that was insufficient.

Reuters could not immediately reach Lan’s lawyers for comment.

Lan still has the right to request a review under Vietnam’s cassation or retrial procedures.

Lan’s arrest in 2022 sparked a run on one of the country’s largest private banks by deposits, Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which was at the centre of the fraud and largely owned by Lan through her proxies.

Documents reviewed by Reuters showed Vietnam’s central bank had as of April pumped $24 billion in “special loans” into SCB in an “unprecedented”.

Apart from the death sentence, Lan was handed a life sentence at a separate trial in October after being found guilty of obtaining property by fraud, money laundering and illegal cross-border money transfers.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

