fbpx

Type to search

China

Xi Clinches Unprecedented Third Term as China’s President

March 10, 2023

Nearly 3,000 National People’s Congress members voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for the 69-year-old in an election in which there was no other candidate


Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on after casting his vote during the Third Plenary Session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China
Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on after casting his vote during the Third Plenary Session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters

 

Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third term as president of China on Friday during a session of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC).

Nearly 3,000 NPC members voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for the 69-year-old Xi in an election in which there was no other candidate.

Xi extends his tenure for another five-year term amid increasingly adversarial relations with the US and its allies over Taiwan, Beijing’s backing of Russia, trade and human rights. He has taken China on a more authoritarian path since assuming control a decade ago.

 

Also on AF: China to Form National Data Bureau, Eyes Smart Cities Future

 

Xi set the stage for another term when he did away with presidential term limits in 2018. He has become China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic.

The presidency is largely ceremonial, and Xi’s main position of power was extended last October when he was reconfirmed for five more years as general secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Xi on his third term. The two sealed a “no limits” partnership in February last year, days before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

 

Economy in focus

Domestically, China faces a challenging recovery from three years of Xi’s zero-Covid policy. The regime was abruptly dismantled in December following historic nationwide protests against the stifling curbs.

During Friday’s session, Xi and dozens of other top leaders on the stage did not wear masks but everyone else in the auditorium did.

China also needs to shore up fragile confidence among consumers and businesses and while tackling weak demand for its exports.

The economy grew just 3% last year, among its worst performances in decades. During the parliament session the government set a modest growth target for this year of just around 5%.

“In his third term, Xi will need to focus on economic revival,” said Willy Lam, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, a US think tank.

“But if he continues with what he has been doing – tighter party and state control over the private sector and confrontation with the West, his prospects for success won’t be encouraging.”

 

New leadership

During Friday’s voting, Xi chatted with premier-in-waiting Li Qiang, who is poised to be confirmed to China’s second-highest post on Saturday. The role will put the former Shanghai party chief and Xi ally in charge of the economy.

Other Xi-approved officials are due to be elected or appointed to government posts during this weekend. They include vice premiers, a central bank governor and numerous other ministers and department heads.

The parliament on Friday also elected Zhao Leji, 66, as parliament chair and Han Zheng, 68, as vice president. Both men were from Xi’s previous team of party leaders at the Politburo Standing Committee.

The annual parliamentary session will end on Monday, when Xi will give a speech that will be followed by a media question-and-answer session by Li.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

China Plans New Financial Regulator, to Scrap Banking Watchdog

China to Raise Defence Spending Faster Than Growth Forecast

Money Alone Can’t Rescue China’s Chip Sector, Experts Say

Billionaire Investor Mobius ‘Can’t Get His Money Out of China’

China Premier Stresses ‘Stability’ in Congress Report – Nikkei

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Apple, Foxconn Spur Landmark Labour Reforms in Indian State
Apple, Foxconn Spur Landmark Labour Reforms in Indian State
China to Raise Defence Spending Faster Than Growth Forecast
China to Raise Defence Spending Faster Than Growth Forecast
Apple Supplier Foxconn Speeds up India Expansion in China Shift
Apple Supplier Foxconn Speeds up India Expansion in China Shift
China Planning Aggressive Growth Targets To Boost Confidence
China Planning Aggressive Growth Targets To Boost Confidence
logo

China

Evergrande Races Court Deadline on Debt Restructuring Progress
Evergrande Races Court Deadline on Debt Restructuring Progress
Vishakha Saxena 09 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com