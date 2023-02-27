Adani in Talks For $400 Million Loan Against Australian Assets

The Indian ports-to-power conglomerate operates the Carmichael coal mine, the North Queensland Export Terminal, as well as a solar farm in Australia

Adani Group is in talks with global credit funds to raise up to $400 million in debt against some of its assets in Australia, Indian newspaper Economic Times reported on Monday.

The Indian conglomerate is in discussions with several large high-yield global credit funds and so far received two indicative term sheets from potential lenders which include hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, the report said.

The Indian ports-to-power conglomerate operates the Carmichael coal mine, the North Queensland Export Terminal (NXQT), as well as a solar farm in Australia.

The NXQT, a major port for Queensland coal exports controlled by the Adani family trust, is being considered to raise funds to repay promoter debt, the Economic Times report said, citing sources aware of the fund-raising.

Adani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Farallon Capital declined to comment.

The report comes at a time when the group’s shares continue to bleed in the aftermath of a scathing report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The group accused Adani of ‘corporate con’, saying the group was improperly using offshore tax havens and manipulating its stock.

It also said key listed Adani companies had “substantial debt” which has put the entire group on a “precarious financial footing”

$147 billion eroded

As of Monday, the conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani has seen about $147 billion wiped off its market value since the report was released on January 24.

The Adani Group has, meanwhile, rejected all allegations of wrongdoing.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of Adani group, slid as much as 8.5% on Monday, and has lost around 65% since the Hindenburg report.

Australia’s corporate regulator earlier this month said it will review the report that has flagged a wide range of concerns about the group led by billionaire Gautam Adani.

India’s securities regulator SEBI is also reportedly probing the group. The markets regulator also told the country’s apex court it was investigating Hindenburg’s allegations against Adani.

The Supreme Court is also currently hearing multiple public interest petitions concerning steep investor losses caused by the ongoing rout in listed Adani companies.

Meanwhile, Adani is holding fixed-income roadshows this week in Asia, as the conglomerate tries to shore up investor confidence.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

Also read: