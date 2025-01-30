fbpx

Alibaba Releases New AI Model, Says It’s Better Than DeepSeek

January 30, 2025

“Qwen 2.5-Max outperforms … almost across the board GPT-4o, DeepSeek-V3 and Llama-3.1-405B,” Alibaba’s cloud unit claimed on Wednesday


Alibaba on Thursday approved a full spinoff of the Cloud Intelligence Group via a stock dividend distribution to shareholders. It aims to complete the spinoff in the next 12 months.
Alibaba says its new AI model is better than DeepSeek. Image from Feb 2022 by Dado Ruvic, Reuters.

 

Alibaba – China’s tech and e-commerce giant – released a new version of its Qwen artificial intelligence model on Wednesday, which it insists is better than the new kid on the block.

DeepSeek’s V3 has shaken the world’s top AI giants, and that is thought to be the reason for the unusual timing of the Qwen 2.5 Max’s release.

The first day of the Lunar New Year is an occasion when most Chinese people are off work with their families. So that suggests DeepSeek’s meteoric rise over the past three weeks has heated up competition just with overseas rivals, but also its domestic competition.

 

ALSO SEE: Curbing Chinese Access to US AI Models May be Hard: Analysts

 

“Qwen 2.5-Max outperforms … almost across the board GPT-4o, DeepSeek-V3 and Llama-3.1-405B,” Alibaba’s cloud unit said in an announcement posted on its official WeChat account, referring to OpenAI and Meta’s most advanced open-source AI models.

The January 10 release of DeepSeek’s AI assistant, powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model, as well as the January 20 release of its R1 model, has shocked Silicon Valley and caused tech shares to plunge, with the Chinese startup’s purportedly low development and usage costs prompting investors to question huge spending plans by leading AI firms in the United States.

But DeepSeek’s success has also led to a scramble among its domestic competitors to upgrade their own AI models.

Two days after the release of DeepSeek’s R1, TikTok owner ByteDance released an update to its flagship AI model, which it claimed outperformed Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s o1 in AIME, a benchmark test that measures how well AI models understand and respond to complex instructions.

This echoed DeepSeek’s claim that its R1 model rivalled OpenAI’s o1 on several performance benchmarks.

The predecessor of DeepSeek’s V3 model, the V2, triggered an AI model price war in China after it was released last May.

The fact that DeepSeek-V2 was open-source and unprecedentedly cheap, only 1 yuan ($0.14) per 1 million tokens – or units of data processed by the AI model – led to Alibaba’s cloud unit announcing price cuts of up to 97% on a range of models.

 

Scramble among Chinese tech firms

Other Chinese tech companies followed suit, including Baidu, which released China’s first equivalent to ChatGPT in March 2023, and the country’s most valuable internet company Tencent.

Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek’s enigmatic founder, said in a rare interview with Chinese media outlet Waves in July that the startup “did not care” about price wars and that achieving AGI (artificial general intelligence) was its main goal.

OpenAI defines AGI as autonomous systems that surpass humans in most economically valuable tasks.

While large Chinese tech companies like Alibaba have hundreds of thousands of employees, DeepSeek operates like a research lab, staffed mainly by young graduates and doctorate students from top Chinese universities.

Liang said in his July interview that he believed China’s largest tech companies might not be well suited to the future of the AI industry, contrasting their high costs and top-down structures with DeepSeek’s lean operation and loose management style.

“Large foundational models require continued innovation, tech giants’ capabilities have their limits,” he said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

