Malaysia Tells Social Media Giants They Must Adapt to New Rules

August 28, 2024

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil warned on Tuesday that tech giants like Google, Meta and X must comply with local laws to continue operating in the country


A 3D print of Meta's logo, adopted after its name changed from Facebook, is seen in front of the Google logo in this Reuters image.

 

A battle appears to be looming in Malaysia over the government’s plan to impose licences for social media companies.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has warned tech giants such as Google, Meta and X that they must comply with local laws to continue operating in the country.

His remarks, on Tuesday, came after an industry group urged the government to pause its plan to require social media platforms to apply for a regulatory licence.

 

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) – whose members include Google, Meta and X – had made the call in an open letter to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, citing a lack of clarity over the proposed regulations.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government was ready to discuss the proposed regulations with the AIC and other industry groups but had no plans to delay their implementation, aimed at tackling rising cybercrime.

Under the plan, social media platforms and messaging services with more than eight million users would be required to obtain a licence and could face legal action if they failed to do so by January 1, 2025.

“Big tech companies are big but our laws are bigger. If they want to operate in Malaysia, they must respect and comply with our laws,” Fahmi told reporters, adding earlier talks with representatives of social media firms on the plan had been positive.

The AIC letter, originally dated August 23, was taken down from its website late on Monday. Ride-hailing firm Grab, also a member of the group, said separately on the same day that it had not been consulted on the letter’s contents.

A new version of the letter, dated August 26, was later posted to AIC’s website with several sentences removed, including a reference to the government’s plan being “unworkable” for the industry.

The letter also removed a list of the AIC’s member companies, which remains available on the group’s website.

In a statement on Tuesday, Malaysia’s communications regulator said it would conduct a public inquiry and was seeking feedback on the regulation from industry players and the public.

In its letter, the AIC had said an absence of formal public consultations had led to industry uncertainty and concerns over potential unintended consequences from the regulatory licence.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

