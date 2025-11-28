fbpx

Type to search

AI

China’s Baidu Laying Off Staff After Third Quarter Loss: Sources

November 28, 2025

Sources say the company is struggling with intensifying competition in AI from Alibaba and DeepSeek, plus declining ad revenue


Men interact with a Baidu AI robot near the company logo at its headquarters in Beijing, China April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Men interact with a Baidu AI robot near the company logo at its headquarters in Beijing, in this fie Reuters image from April 2021.

 

Chinese tech giant Baidu is reported to have started layoffs that will trim staff in multiple business units.

That information, from six sources who spoke to Reuters, comes as the company struggles with intensifying competition in artificial intelligence and declining advertising revenue.

The company, which runs China’s largest search engine, reported a third-quarter loss on November 18. The sources said that the layoffs are expected to run until the end of this year.

 

ALSO SEE: Nvidia’s Biggest Chinese Buyer Can No Longer Use Its Chips For AI

 

Reuters was not able to determine how many jobs the company will cut, but the sources believed it to be a large-scale reduction. The layoff numbers varied by business unit and performance ratings and could reach as high as 40% for some teams, two of the people said.

 

AI, cloud computing units least affected

The mobile ecosystem group will bear the brunt of the cuts, two sources said.

However, roles tied to AI and cloud computing will largely be protected, four of the people said. One of the sources said more resources would be directed to AI.

The sources declined to be named as the information is private.

Baidu’s workforce stood at 35,900 at the end of last year, down from 39,800 in 2023 and 41,300 a year earlier, according to its annual reports. Baidu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cuts follow Baidu’s second straight quarterly revenue decline; total revenue fell 7% and online advertising revenue 18% in the third quarter. It also posted a loss of 11.23 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) for the period.

Baidu has spent years investing in AI, but those efforts have yet to revive growth in its core online advertising business, which has ceded market share to social media platforms like RedNote and ByteDance’s Douyin.

 

‘AI struggle’ vs Alibaba, DeepSeek

Although Baidu was the first major Chinese tech firm to roll out a ChatGPT-style service in 2023, it has struggled to maintain an early lead against competitors such as Alibaba and AI start-up DeepSeek.

Baidu’s Ernie large language model is trailing offerings from Alibaba and DeepSeek after multiple strategy shifts, including a move to open source earlier this year.

Adoption has also lagged. In September, Baidu’s Ernie Bot app had 10.77 million monthly active users, lower than 150 million for ByteDance’s Doubao and 73.4 million for DeepSeek, according to AI product tracker Aicpb.com.

Baidu has focused its AI push on embedding the technology into existing products, including search, and says more than half of its mobile search result pages now include AI-generated content.

Job reductions have become a common tool for major Chinese internet companies seeking to cut costs in a highly competitive sector.

Alibaba and Tencent slashed tens of thousands of jobs in 2022 to cope with a broad regulatory crackdown on China’s major internet platforms.

In addition, several tech companies in the US like Amazon and IBM are cutting thousands of jobs globally.

The latest news follows a report yesterday that the Pentagon has allegedly decided that Alibaba, Baidu and the carmaker BYD should be added to a list of companies that aid the Chinese military.

 

  • Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

DeepSeek Researcher Pessimistic About AI’s Impact on Humanity

US May ‘Extend Tariff Truce’ If China Delays New Rare Earth Rule

Germany Tells Apple, Google: Cut DeepSeek From App Stores

DeepSeek Sharing User Data With China Military, Intelligence: US

China AI Firm Used SE Asia Data Centre to Beat Chip Curbs – WSJ

Trump ‘Doesn’t Want’ Apple to Tie-Up With Alibaba AI in China

China’s Xi Meets Top Tech Chiefs, Baidu Shares Slip as CEO Absent

99% of Players in AI ‘Bubble’ Will go Bust: Baidu CEO – Register

China’s Mines Poisoning SE Asian Rivers, Global Food Supplies

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Nvidia’s Biggest Chinese Buyer Can No Longer Use Its Chips For AI
Nvidia’s Biggest Chinese Buyer Can No Longer Use Its Chips For AI
The Cost of Making EVs is 50% Cheaper in China, VW Says - FT
The Cost of Making EVs is 50% Cheaper in China, VW Says - FT
Toll Rises, But Hundreds Still Missing in Deadly Hong Kong Blaze
Toll Rises, But Hundreds Still Missing in Deadly Hong Kong Blaze
Taiwan May Train US Workers in Chipmaking Under Tariff Deal
Taiwan May Train US Workers in Chipmaking Under Tariff Deal
logo

AI

US May ‘Extend Tariff Truce’ If China Delays New Rare Earth Rule
US May ‘Extend Tariff Truce’ If China Delays New Rare Earth Rule
Vishakha Saxena 15 Oct 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com