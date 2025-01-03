fbpx

China Ponders Export Curb on Lithium Chemicals for EV Batteries

January 3, 2025

China’s proposals could help it retain its 70% grip on global processing of lithium into the material needed to make EV batteries. It could also threaten expansion plans by groups such as CATL


A lithium battery pack is seen at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing in this April 2016 file photo by Reuters.

 

Commerce officials in China have proposed an export ban on the technology used to process lithium for EV batteries.

They are also considering curbs on the technology involved in processing gallium, a Chinese-language document issued on Thursday showed.

If implemented, these moves would be the latest in a series of export restrictions and bans targeting critical minerals and the technology used to process them, areas in which Beijing is globally dominant.

 

ALSO SEE: China Unveils Bond-Funded Initiatives to Boost Sluggish Economy

 

Their announcement precedes the inauguration later this month of Donald Trump for a second term, during which he is expected to use tariffs and various trade restrictions against China and other countries.

 

‘Possible risk to production of lithium chemicals’

Adam Webb, head of battery raw materials at consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said China’s proposals would help the country retain its 70% grip on the global processing of lithium into the material needed to make electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

“These proposed measures would be a move to maintain this high market share and to secure lithium chemical production for China’s domestic battery supply chains,” he said.

“Depending on the level of export restrictions imposed, this could pose challenges for Western lithium producers hoping to use Chinese technology to produce lithium chemicals.”

 

Threat also to battery firms’ plans?

The proposed expansion and revisions of restrictions on technology used to extract and process lithium or prepare battery components could also hinder the overseas expansion plans of major Chinese battery makers, including CATL, Gotion and EVE Energy.

Some technologies to extract gallium would also be restricted.

Thursday’s announcement does not say when the proposed changes, which are open for public comment until February 1, could come into force.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Top Carmakers Continue China’s EV Price War For a Third Year

Toyota to Build Plant in China to Make Luxury EVs – Nikkei

Trump Planning to Clamp Down on Chinese EV Supply Chains

China Hits Back at US Bans, Halts Export of Key Chip Materials

Trump Outlines Plan For New Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China

We’d Build a Plant in US if Trump Permits: China Battery Boss

China’s CATL, Stellantis Confirm $4.3bn EV Battery Plant in Spain

China’s CATL Eyeing ‘Zero Carbon’ Power Grids, EV Platforms

China Seen Taking on More Debt to Counter Trump Tariffs

China to Curb Exports of Antimony Metals, Ores, Oxides – SCMP

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

